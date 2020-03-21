Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Marilyn M. Watson


1936 - 2020
Marilyn M. Watson Obituary
Marilyn M. Watson, 83, a resident of Blackberry Lane in Bennington died Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington following a long illness. A graveside service will be held at the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please reference the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website for the future time and date of the service. To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 21, 2020
