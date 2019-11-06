|
Marion E. Bourn, 93, a resident of Harrington Road, North Bennington, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence following a long illness.
She was born on Bondville, VT on October 21, 1926, daughter of the late Burton and Nina (Wilder) Bourn.
Marion had been employed for many years in the food service department at Bennington College. She enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows and doing puzzles.
Marion is survived by her long time significant other, John Brillon of North Bennington, son, Joseph Bourn of North Bennington, two sisters and two brothers, Emily Rowe, Patricia Leonard, Roger Bourn and Millard Bourn, also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marion was predeceased by twelve brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside committal services on Saturday November 9th, at 10:00 am, at the Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 6, 2019