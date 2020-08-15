Marion E. (Goodermote) Frost Hynick was born near N. Petersburg, NY October 1, 1923 to Edward and Ida Goodermote. She died peacefully on August 7, 2020 in Kirkwood, MO.
She lived most of her first ninety-one years in Hoosick, NY. She was educated in Hoosick, and Hoosick Falls, graduating in 1941. She married James (Jim) Frost in 1943, and traveled on several occasions to be with him at different state-side postings during the war. After WWII, she and Jim raised two sons, Dale and Alan. Marion worked in mills in Bennington while the boys were in school. Around 1965, she began work at County National Bank, later Chittenden, until her retirement in 1985.
A lifelong member of Hoosick Baptist Church, she was active in many activities, assuming various leadership roles throughout her life. Naturally outgoing, she made many friends, always being interested in them and their families. Jim died shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary in 1993. She married Glenn Hynick, also of Hoosick, in 1996. They traveled to England, visiting acquaintances of Glenn's from the war years. After Glenn's death, she realized a childhood dream with a visit to China. Failing eyesight in late 2015 finally forced her to move into a home for visually impaired women in Kirkwood, MO, near her son Alan, from where she kept up an active written and phone correspondence.
Marion is survived by her two sons, Dale (Jessie Ann) of El Paso, TX and Alan (Nance) of Kirkwood, MO, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
No funeral services are planned at this time. In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and will be interred at Hoosick Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Town of Hoosick Historical Society, 166 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY 12090, Hoosick Baptist Church, 648 South St., Hoosick Falls, NY, or The Mary Culver Home, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel Funeral Home, St. Louis, MO, visit www.boppchapel.com