Marion Pierce Cross passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Widow of Carroll Pierce and Edward Cross. She was born in Bennington, daughter of George and Hattie Moffitt. Survivors include daughter Debra Pierce- Chanard and husband Jeffrey. Son, Jeffrey and Crystal Pierce their daughter Rebecca. She was predeceased by a beloved son, Thomas Pierce in 1991. His children are Matthew and Eileen and his daughter Tracy Pierce. Other grandchildren include Benjamin and wife Claire, great granddaughter Bayleigh Watson. Grandson Jason and wife Becky their children Abigail and Elijah Watson. Two brothers Howard and Sherman and many nieces and nephews.
Marion is predeceased by two sisters Lorraine Petras and Joyce LaFlamme. Brothers, Duncan, Harold, Donald, Calvin, Edward, Raymond and Granddaughter Robin Kessler.
Marion enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and was very proud to share her families role in American history.
At the request of Marion there will be no calling hours. Graveside Services will be held at the family lot on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 am at Rosewood Cemetery in White Creek, NY. A get together following the Service will be at the home of Jack and Mary Beaudoin (226 Beaudoin Lane, Bennington).
Contributions can be made to the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT. 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 15, 2019