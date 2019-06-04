|
Marlene (DeDe) Smith, age 82, passed away peacefully at Bromley Manor on May 30, 2019 with family at her side. DeDe was born on January 2, 1937, the daughter of C. Marshall and Lucilla Ingram. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Smith in 2014. A resident of Danby, DeDe loved her community and had many cherished friends there. She especially enjoyed going to the Otter Creek Campground every Thursday evening to hear the "The Better Than Nothing Band." DeDe always loved a party and had a talent for making any occasion fun. She made friends easily and accepted everyone no matter their age, beliefs or lifestyle. DeDe was primarily a homemaker although she and her husband were in the antiques business for many years. She also worked briefly as a decorator and at J. Crew in Manchester. She had a flair for home decorating and fashion. She wore red lipstick every day even when she was very ill. The family wonders if the power of her red lipstick eased her way through her last days. DeDe is survived by her sister, Penelope (Penny) Adrien of Florida, three daughters, Amy Goodfellow (Richard) of Arlington, Marlene (Marcy) Chicoine (Kevin) of Rutland, Melissa Hayes (Allen) of Bennington, and a son Harold Smith (Elizabeth) of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexander, Eric, Thatcher, Margaux, Ashley, Hayden and Lily and by several great grandchildren. Her beloved dog, Sally, also survives. The family would like to thank the staff at Bromley Manor for providing exceptional care and for showing us such kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in DeDe's name to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr. Rutland, Vt. 05701. A Celebration of DeDe's life will be held at the Pawlet Community Church on Saturday June 15th at 10:00am. Coffee will be served in the church's community room following the service. She will join her husband and be buried in the Scottsville Cemetery in Danby at a later date. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 4, 2019