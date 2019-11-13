|
|
Martha R. Kulmane, 78, a resident of Southeast Corners Road, passed away Saturday November 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Martha was born in Bridgeport, CT, on November 7, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Kyren and Hortense Campbell Reed. Martha attended Monmouth County schools graduating from Keyport High School, class of 1960. Early in her working career, Martha worked as a Lithograph Paste Up artist in Garwood, NJ. Upon moving to Vermont, she worked as a pastry chef at the Skyline Drive Restaurant on Mount Equinox. Martha was a great cook and enjoyed cooking. She was an avid reader, enjoyed trivia and was a history buff. Martha enjoyed classical music and art. She shared her knowledge with others and cherished time spent with her family. Martha is survived by her husband Richard Kulmane of Sandgate whom she married in Red Bank, NJ on September 9, 1968, her children Richard (Ricky) Kulmane, Jr and his wife Christine of Hebron, NY, son Robert Kulmane of Rupert, VT, daughter Katherine Ritchie and her husband Charles of Aberdeen, NJ and Annemarie Peters and her husband Robert of Sandgate. She also leaves behind grandchildren Charlie, Kyren, Grayson and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carole Sinclair Smith and sister Carole Koll. If friends desire, Memorial gifts in Martha's memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Bennington County or the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center Patient Resource Fund, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visitwww.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 13, 2019