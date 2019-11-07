|
|
Martina
Tietje died peacefully on September 14, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. She was born to Jacob and Mary Alice Tietje in Pelham, NY on January 16, 1957, the 6th of eight children.
Martina was raised in Pelham Manor, NY and Ormond Beach, FL. She moved to Key West, FL where she began her career in nursing and had her firstborn, Kourtney Tietje Hodecker, with Paul Hodecker, the late artist. She earned her RN degree at Florida Keys Community College before moving with her daughter to North Bennington, VT in 1988. Martina married John Ulrich in 1990 and had two more children, Gayelan Tietje Ulrich of Berkeley, CA, and Austin Ulrich of Portland, ME.
In addition to working as a nurse in and around North Bennington, VT, Martina contributed a great deal to her community and especially to the North Bennington Graded School and the McCullough Library. Above all else, Martina loved being a mother and adored her family. She loved the arts, textiles, gardening, poetry and history. She also was very passionate about children's literature and social justice issues. She was incredibly generous, had a great sense of humor and a fine gift for storytelling.
Martina is survived by her three children, her siblings Hilary Young, Suzanne, Alicia, Lauren and Timothy Tietje, as well as Hilarie Knight, Timothy's wife. She is also survived by four nephews, El Mahdi and Jemal Young, Julian and Gabriel Kaelin. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Diana and Victoria.
A private ceremony celebrating Martina's life was held at Sea Point Beach in Kittery, ME on September 28th . A memorial service is being planned and will be held in North Bennington, VT at a date to be determined.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 7, 2019