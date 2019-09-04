|
|
Mary A. Colegrove, 61, a resident of South Street passed away August 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. A celebration of Mary's life for family and friends will be held September 14, 2019 from 1-4pm at her father's home on 607 County Street. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home. 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 4, 2019