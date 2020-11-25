Bennington - Mary Ann Theresa Long, 88, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother joined her husband Bob and many of her family members in Heaven on Saturday evening, November 21, 2020.
Theresa was born on January 15, 1932 in Bennington the daughter of Phillip and Alda (Betit) Racicot. She attended local schools. Her marriage to Robert J. Long took place on August 5, 1950.
Theresa's family and her Church and God were the greatest joys in her life. She especially enjoyed large family gatherings, children and attending Mass and working on Church activities. She was a devout member of Sacred Heart St Francis de Sales Church and long-time member of the Catholic Daughters. Theresa also served as a Eucharistic Minister and taught Religious Education for many years as well as being very involved with youth groups at the Church.
Theresa is survived by her children, Kathleen "Kathie" Covey and her husband, Bob of Underhill, Robert "Bucky" Long, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Pownal, Joanne Szabo and her husband Mark of Shaftsbury, Dale Long and his wife Cindy of Bennington, David Long and his wife Michelle of Swanton, Virginia "Ginny" DeJesus and her husband Marc of Shaftsbury and John Long and his significant other Paula Woodie of Bennington; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Theresa is also survived by 3 sisters Helen McKenna, Mary Brochu, and Ann Deslaurier as well as a sisters-in-law Mary Pat Racicot and Betty Long.
In addition to her husband Bob, who died on November 12, 2019, Theresa was predeceased by a granddaughter Kristin Long, a grandson Gary King, Jr. and her brothers, Thomas, Victor, Robert, John, Bert and Ray and sisters, Florence, Josephine, Carmel and Thelma.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Theresa's family will celebrate her Funeral Mass privately at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church. There are no calling hours planned. For those wishing to view a live stream of the Mass please join https://bit.ly/LongFuneralService
on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
Theresa's family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by the staff at Centers For Living and Rehabilitation.
Should friends desire, gifts in Theresa's memory may be made to Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in care of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St, Bennington, VT 05201. Messages of condolence may be sent to Theresa's family by visiting www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net