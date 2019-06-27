|
Mary Haynes passed away June 21st at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington at the age of 101. Mary was grateful for all the kindnesses shown her by friends, neighbors, Meals-on-Wheels, Manchester Health Services, Dr. Robert Schwartz and staff, and the staff at Equinox Terrace and more people than can be listed that allowed her to live in her home for so many years. There are no formal funeral services. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mary's memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington, VT: 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org. To view complete obituary, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on June 27, 2019