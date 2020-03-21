|
Mary D. Green, 92, a resident of Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Bennington on April 23, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Beatrice (Goady) Maroney. She received her education in the Bennington schools. Mary married Henry J, Green on May 23, 1948 at St. Francis de Sales in Bennington. Henry died November 20, 2009. Mary was a member of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church. In earlier years she ran a small day care business from home. Mary's entire adult life consisted of caring for her family, her home and her church. Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen M. Griffith and Bill Garrison of North Bennington, a son, Stephen J. Green and Jeanne Arcodia of Bennington, a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Dee Dee Green of West Arlington and a daughter and son-in-law, Marie G. and David Morse of Winter Haven, FL; 24 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter. Mary was predeceased by a son, Thomas H. Green and by eight brothers and sisters. Due to the COVID-19 Virus situation services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a future time. Should friends desire memorial contributions in Mary Green's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 21, 2020