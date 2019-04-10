Home

Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Mary E. Guile

Mary E. Guile Obituary
Mary E. Guile, 75, passed away on Wednesday April 3rd at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. She was the wife of the late George Guile who passed on November 24, 2013.

Mary was born on May 11, 1943, in Hoosick Falls, NY, daughter of the late Vito and Marjorie (Riley) Schaglione. She was a homemaker all of her life. Mary was a active member of the Hoosick Baptist Church and the American Legion Post # 13 Auxiliary in Bennington, VT. She also crocheted hats, mittens and scarfs for veterans.

Survivors include her children Anna Ropitzky (Raymond) of Eagle Bridge, NY, Maria Harris (Clint) of Cambridge, NY, George Guile Jr. (Cherie) of Eagle Bridge, NY, James Guile (Gayle) of Charlotte, NC, Joseph Guile of Bennington, VT, brother Thomas Schaglione of Oregon, fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday April 12th at 1:00 pm, from the Hoosick Baptist Church on South Street in Hoosick, NY. Burial will follow the service at Island Hill Cemetery, Buskirk, NY.

Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:00 (noon) until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Hoosick Baptist Church or the American Legion Post #13 Auxiliary through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 10, 2019
