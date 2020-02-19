|
|
Mary Ellen Lawson-Quinn, 77, a former resident of Finbar's Forrest Road in Manchester, VT died Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.
At Mary Ellen's request there will be no calling hours.
The funeral will be held from Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Manchester, VT on Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 19, 2020