Mary Ellen Sennett, 102, a life-long resident of Dewey St. in Bennington passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 following a brief illness.
Mary Ellen was born in Bennington, Vermont August 28, 1917, the daughter of the late William P. and Bridget (Casey) Hogan. She graduated from Saint Francis de Sales Academy and Bennington High School Class of 1935 completing her education with an Associate's Degree in Business from Bay Path Institute in Long Meadow, MA.
After graduation, Mary was employed at the Allen A. Manufacturing Company (Bennington). During World War II, she served as Chief Clerk of the Bennington Drafting Board and later worked as the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools. During that time, she met Bennington attorney, William C. Sennett . They were married January 15, 1955. She continued to use her administrative skills working in the family law office for several years. Together they raised a family of five children.
Mary was a devoted Catholic and member of Saint Francis de Sales Church all her life. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America and a religion teacher for many years. For over 50 years Mary was a Red Cross Volunteer (Gray Lady) at SVMC. She was an accomplished Bridge player and homemaker. Her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her main interest.
Mary is survived by her sister, Elizabeth O'Brien of Ocala F L, her two sons Jerry Sennett and wife Karen (Stanley NC), Edward Sennett and wife Collins (Bennington, VT), three stepchildren Mary E. Guare (Bennington, VT) , William Sennett (Guildford CT) and Anne MacDonald (Cohasset, MA) nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband and grandson, Geoffrey Guare.
A private service will take place at Park Lawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
The family wishes to express a debt of gratitude beyond description to the caregivers at Rivers Edge Community Care where Mary resided in her final years. If friends wish to send contributions in memory of Mary Ellen Sennett, those may be made to Rivers Edge or the Bennington Rescue Squad through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 30, 2020.