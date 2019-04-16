|
Mary "Betty" (Wilson) Harrington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Center for Living & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. She formerly lived in Walloomsac, NY, for over fifty years and has lived with her daughter Terri and son-in-law, Fred Knuetter since 2003, in East Hoosick.
She is the daughter of the late Mary F. (Bryant) Wilson and George Wilson of Shushan, NY. She is also predeceased by her loving husband Arthur S. Harrington Jr., who passed in December of 2002, her daughter Donna Sue (Harrington) Cipperly who passed in October of 2000, brothers George and Arthur Wilson and Joseph Bryant.
Betty is survived by her daughter Terri Knuetter (Fred) of East Hoosick, NY, grandson Todd Cipperly (Sara) of Central Bridge, NY, granddaughter Jennifer Green of East Hoosick, great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Alexander and Bridget Cipperly also Carter Green, stepbrothers Clinton "Skip" Wilson (Jackie) of Walloomsac, NY, Thomas Wilson (Jill) of White Creek, NY and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was formerly employed at Albany Felt Company in Hoosick Falls and Albany, NY, for over forty-five years. She was a member of the North Hoosick Fire Department Auxiliary since 1956 and a member of St. Stanislaw Society. Betty was an avid reader, reading 3-4 books a week. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren who she talked with everyday also her beloved great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be offered on Friday April 19th at 1:30 pm from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 (Noon), until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Hoosick Fire Department or the Hoosick Fire Department through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 16, 2019