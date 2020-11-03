1/1
Mary Jane Rounds
1931 - 2020
Mary Jane (Andrews) Rounds, 89, formerly of Pownal died peacefully on October 31, 2020, in Rutland , where she resided with her daughter, Wendy, who cared for her unselfishly for many years. Calling hours at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Family Funeral Home in Bennington will be held on Saturday November 7 from 11am-1pm. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with Mark Herrick officiating. A committal service at the Oak Hill Cemetery will take place immediately following the service. To view the complete obituary or to send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
