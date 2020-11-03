Mary Jane (Andrews) Rounds, 89, formerly of Pownal died peacefully on October 31, 2020, in Rutland , where she resided with her daughter, Wendy, who cared for her unselfishly for many years. Calling hours at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Family Funeral Home in Bennington will be held on Saturday November 7 from 11am-1pm. The funeral service will begin at 1pm with Mark Herrick officiating. A committal service at the Oak Hill Cemetery will take place immediately following the service. To view the complete obituary or to send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
