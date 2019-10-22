Home

Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Mary Jones Merriam Obituary
Mary Jones Merriam, 74, passed away on Friday October 19th at the Albany Medical Center. She resided on South Street in Hoosick with her husband Raymond Merriam. She was the mother of Arnold "AJ" Jones, Ron (Ikuko) Jones and grandmother to Kai Nicole Jones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday October 24th at 2:00 pm, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the mass at Hoosick Rural Cemetery.

Relative and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Wednesday October 23rd from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Fund through the funeral home. A complete obituary can be viewed at the funeral home website.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 22, 2019
