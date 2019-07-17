|
Mary L. Botter was born on April 6, 1955 in White Plains, NY to David Edward Botter and Betty Jane Knighton Botter. She grew up in Larchmont, NY, spending summers between her grandparents' home on Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania and Camp Seafarer on the North Carolina coast. As a young girl, Mary chose Vermont as her home state and insisted to her mother that she'd live there some day.
Known as Mary Lou to family and close friends, she was also proud to be called Dr. Botter. She was a graduate of Duke University. She completed her post- graduate work (MSN) and Doctoral degrees at the University of Pennsylvania.
Nursing, her chosen profession, was her passion. Mary's joy came from promoting the profession through her work with others. She was a beloved teacher, mentor, nurse executive, consultant and devoted friend who approached life with grace and courage. She saw the light and the goodness in everyone and everything.
Her dream as a child came true when she moved to her beloved home, Vermont, in 1993. Several years later, she and her spouse bought their "retirement" home on Lake Champlain in North Hero, VT. This place brought Mary peace and joy. You would find her in her flower gardens, on the lake in her kayak or walking along wooded paths. She loved sharing her home with friends and family.
Mary passed peacefully on July 12, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. She was surrounded by friends and in the arms of her spouse, Angie.
She considered herself one of the luckiest people in the world as she was blessed with extraordinary friends. She leaves them behind with sorrow and gratitude. In particular, she is grieved to leave her spouse, best friend, and love of her life, Angie Marano.
Mary is survived by her spouse, Angie, her sister-in-law, Gina Lehman, nephews, Joseph and Phoenix Lehman, and the countless friends she considered her family.
A memorial service will be held on August 10, 2019 at 2pm at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in Middlebury, VT. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Duke University Nursing Scholarship Fund, to the Nursing Education Fund at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center or to the .
Published in Bennington Banner on July 17, 2019