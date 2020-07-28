Mary L. Rogers, 67, a resident of Hidden Valley Road, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home. Mary was born in Pittsfield, VT on December 13, 1952 the daughter of the late Gordon and Marjorie Stone Merrill and attended local schools. Mary worked as a medical transcriptionist at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and many area doctors' offices. Mary was an avid horse woman, loved to go trail riding, baked breads and rolls from scratch, was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her husband Richard Rogers of Pownal whom she married October 19, 1985, her children Ethan and Asa Rogers of Pownal and Seth Rogers of Amherst, MA, Julia Snow of Pownal and Elisha Rogers of Bennington, her brother Gary Merrill of Pittsfield, VT and grandchildren Peyton, Camden and Emmett. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mary's memory may be made to the Solomon Wright Public Library, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.