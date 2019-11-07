|
Mary S. "Sherry" Pudvar, 76, a longtime resident of Pownal, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 following a long illness. Sherry was born in Hoosick Falls, New York on July 15, 1943 and was the daughter of the late John and Bernice (O'Shaughnessy) Norton. She is a graduate of Hoosick Falls High School. She married Robert Pudvar on June 8, 1963. Bob was a devoted husband and never left her side during her extended illness. She adored her children and grandchildren.
Sherry was an active member of the community. She ran the Country Quack Craft Shop in Pownal for many years, was a member of the Pownal School Board, was a Girl Scout leader and taught Religious Education for many years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three children: Todd (Karen Flanders) Pudvar of Waterbury, VT, Tim (Kathie) Pudvar of Shelburne, VT and Amy (Mike) Murray of Williston, VT. She leaves seven grandchildren; Caleb, Delaney, Bailee, Maxwell, Kobey, Oliver, and Chloe. She is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Sherry is predeceased by one son, Robert and one sister-in-law Linda Williams.
Services will be held on Sunday, November 10, at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington at 1:00PM.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00AM until 1:00PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Genesis, Bennington Health and Rehabilitation for their kindness and professionalism during this time.
