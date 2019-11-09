|
Merton J. "Mert" Cross Sr., 91, a resident of White Creek, NY, died Wednesday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born in Bennington, VT on May 2, 1928 he was the son of the late James H. and Louisa (Olin) Cross. He received his education in the Bennington schools.
Mert served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948 and received an honorable discharge.
Mert married the former Lorraine Johnson at Sacred Heart Church in Bennington on September 14, 1947. Mrs. Cross died August 3, 2014.
Mert was employed by the Town of Bennington for 34 years and at the time of his retirement he was the Highway Superintendent for the town.
A longtime member of the Bradford Hook and Ladder Fire Company, Bennington Fire Department, Mert was named an Honorary Life Member of the department at the time of his retirement. He was also a member of American Legion Post 13 and K of C Council 307 in Bennington.
An avid outdoorsman in his younger years, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.
Survivors are his six daughters and four sons: Anita (Richard) Greene, Christine Morrissey, Linda (Richard) Grogan, Priscilla (Michael) Hanselman, Jean Bohmer, Margaret (David) Groben, Merton (Sheryl) Cross Jr., Thomas (Linda) Cross, Keith (Kelly) Cross and Wayne (Karen) Cross; He also leaves 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Mert was predeceased by a brother, John Cross, two sisters, Dorothy and Ellen Dickie, two grandsons, Tom Cross and David Groben, a granddaughter, Michelle Gwozdz, a great-granddaughter, Averie Bohmer and a son-in-law, Robert Morrissey.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1;30 p.m. with a prayer and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 2:00 p.m. where the Mass of Christian Death will be offered.
Friends may call at the funeral Home Monday from 11:30 a. m. until the time of the service.
Burial with military honors will take place in the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery in Bennington.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Merton Cross' memory may be made to either The School of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales or the White Creek Fire Department through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
If you would like to bring a dish prior to the service it may be dropped off at the American Legion on Northside Drive in Bennington,
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 9, 2019