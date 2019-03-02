|
Michael A. Giglio, Sr. entered eternal rest at his home with his loving wife Anna by his side on February 2, 2019 after a five year battle with hurtle cell thyroid cancer fought with courage, dignity and grace. Michael was born May 15, 1953 in Newark, NJ. He graduated from Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, NJ. He received his Bachelor Degree from St. Peter's University, Jersey City, NJ. He also attended Bloomfield College furthering his education in business management and tax accounting. Upon graduation, he worked for a small firm in New Jersey which led him to a successful and brilliant career in several leading New York City accounting and law firms as a fiduciary tax accountant. He also had a private tax business. Michael married the former Anna Luongo on December 14, 1980 in Sacred Heart Basilica, Newark, NJ. For the next 20 years, they lived and raised their son, Michael, Jr., in North Caldwell, NJ. After years of vacationing in beautiful Vermont, Michael bought a home in Arlington in 2005. In 2010, the family would move permanently to Michael's beloved Vermont. The Giglios made many friends here who became family. Michael was an avid gardener---fruit trees and perennial gardens are a testament to his labor of love. He enjoyed reading mystery novels, playing bingo, antiquing, Jeopardy and traveling every inch of his adopted State. Michael confronted his illness with the same grace and bravery he faced all of life's challenges, with humility, faith and a sprinkle of humor. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Anna and devoted son, Michael Jr. His New Jersey survivors include his mother, Angelina Volpe Giglio, sisters Lucille Hrubash, Maria (Robert) Stutts, brother-in-law Anthony J. (Linda) Luongo, nieces Jennifer (James) Kistner, Alyssa Hrubash, nephew Robert Stutts and great nephew James Joseph Kistner. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. He was predeceased by his father Charles Giglio, both his Giglio and Volpe grandparents as well as his mother and father-in-law, John and Eleonora M. Luongo. Anna and Michael, Jr. would like to thank the entire ENT and Oncology Depts. of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for their medical skills and kindness throughout Michael's journey especially Drs. Davis, Gosselin, and Paydarfar. A memorial Mass and celebration of Michael's life will be held near his birthday in May. Memorial donations may be made to either the Vocationist Fathers, 90 Brooklake Rd., Florham Park, NJ 05701 or the VNA of Vermont, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701. To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
A life well lived never dies but continues in the hearts of the ones left behind. We love and miss you Michael.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 2, 2019