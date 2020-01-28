|
Michael F. Foster, 40, passed away on Friday January 24th, 2020. He resided on Smith Street with his mother Nancy (Foster) Molyneux.
Michael was born on March 29, 1979, in Bennington, VT, son of Nancy and the late Barron McKeon. He graduated from H.F.C.S. in 1998, where he was an outstanding wrestler. He was also a great football player with the single game rushing record, that held up for several years. Michael worked at G.A. Bove in Mechanicville, NY, as a Service Tech. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He was a dirt car fan his favorite driver was Peter Britten.
Survivors other than his mother include a brother Jacob (Amanda) Denning and their children David, Caroline, Deven, Jacob and Kayden, grandmother Ann Foster of Hoosick Falls, NY, also several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday January 30th, at 6:00 pm, from the Jermain Hall in White Creek, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the Hall on Thursday from 2:00 pm until the start of the service. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Section 2 Wrestling, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 28, 2020