Michael J. Magazu, 60, passed away on Sunday, October 20th at his residence on Elm Street. He was the son of the late Pete and Sharon (Miller) Magazu.
Mike was born on January 23, 1959 in Medford, MA. He graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School and received his Associate's Degree from Hudson Valley Community College, and attended Union College. He was employed by N.Y.S. At O.D. Heck in Schenectady, NY, as an orderly. Mike's hobbies included astronomy, cooking, playing tennis, football and baseball at a earlier age and helped coach youth baseball and football. He was an avid Bernie Sanders and Boston Red Sox fan. Also involved as a sponsor in the AA program.
Survivors include his children Jessica Mentipley of Biddeford, ME, sons Chris (Terri) Magazu, Michael (Corinne) Magazu both of Voorheesville, NY, Brandon (Olivia) Magazu of Hoosick Falls, NY, sisters Linda and Amy Magazu of Hoosick Falls, Sandra Woods of New Port Richie, FL, also four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday October 25th at 4:00 pm, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 pm until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to either AA or the town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 23, 2019