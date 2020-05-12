Michael J. Walsh, 61, a resident of Austin Hill Road in Bennington died Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Crescent Manor Care Center in Bennington following a long illness.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 12, 2020.