Michael J. Walsh, 61, a resident of Austin Hill Road in Bennington died Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Crescent Manor Care Center in Bennington following a long illness.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.