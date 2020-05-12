Michael J. Walsh
1958 - 2020
Michael J. Walsh, 61, a resident of Austin Hill Road in Bennington died Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Crescent Manor Care Center in Bennington following a long illness.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
