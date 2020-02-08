|
|
Michael James McCooey, 84, died from a long illness in Bethlehem, PA on December 10th, 2019.
"Handsome Mike", as he jokingly introduced himself over the years, graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1953 and was a proud member of their Hall of Fame as an Outstanding Athlete (football). His skill on the gridiron took him to Lafayette College in 1957 where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Michael served our country from 1957-1959 in the 82nd Airborne.
He was employed by Bethlehem Steel's Reinforcing Bar Division as National Manager until its closing.
Mike retired to his childhood home of Manchester, Vermont in 1989 and pursued his love of hunting and skiing. He proudly served on ski patrol for Bromley Mountain ski area from his teens into his 70's.
"Handsome Mike" will be remembered for his love of cribbage and blisteringly high Scrabble scores, for peanut butter and jelly poker games and his deep and holy reverence for the outdoors. His tremendous enthusiasm for life and unfailing sense of humor will be deeply missed by those who loved him.
A reception for friends of the family will be from 4:30-6:60, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the McCooey home, 2132 Main Street, Manchester, VT. And, as is only fitting, his ashes will be lovingly scattered by family on the Shincracker at Bromley.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 8, 2020