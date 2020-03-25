Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sayles Funeral Home
525 Summer St
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Capriola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kenneth Capriola Sr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Kenneth Capriola Sr. Obituary
Michael Kenneth Capriola, Sr., 93, of Brightlook Drive in St. Johnsbury, VT, formerly of Bennington, VT passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1 PM. The family would like to invite those who wish to participate to log into the live-stream of the Mass - see the Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Facebook page for details and a link. Burial will be private at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -