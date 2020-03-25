|
|
Michael Kenneth Capriola, Sr., 93, of Brightlook Drive in St. Johnsbury, VT, formerly of Bennington, VT passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1 PM. The family would like to invite those who wish to participate to log into the live-stream of the Mass - see the Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Facebook page for details and a link. Burial will be private at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020