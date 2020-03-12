|
|
Michael Saccio, known affectionately as Satch by most, passed away peacefully at his home in Shaftsbury, VT, on March 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was 48 years old. He fought a 10-month battle against lymphoma with unyielding intrepidity.
Satch was born February 2, 1972 in San Diego, CA. He grew up on Long Island in Levittown, NY, graduating from Island Trees High School in 1990. He attended Binghamton University (SUNY), earning a bachelor's degree in Literature and Creative Writing in 1994, where he was a proud member of the Pi Lamda Phi fraternity. He went on to earn a master's degree in English Education from New York University.
After working for companies based out of Long Island and NYC for eight years in software education and support, he was lured off the Island by the love of his life, Schuster. The two traveled the country together for a year in a 1975 Airstream that they bought and renovated, hiking the mountains and deserts of the national parks, before settling in Bennington, VT. They were married in October 2004. Over the next four years, the couple welcomed three wonderful daughters into their lives. Satch opted for early retirement from the corporate world, devoting his days to raising his daughters. He was an incredible father, and his legacy will live on in his girls.
Satch was a beloved friend to so many. His uncanny humor, kind and welcoming spirit, musical proclivity, "ManGames" gatherings, tales from his adventures in property management, seemingly endless stories of collegiate antics, elementary school talent show accompaniments, "Mancation" escapades, "Satchapalooza" celebrations, and footnoted holiday letters will never be forgotten. He loved his life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. Satch did not squander his days on this planet, and he died without regret. He will be missed by many.
Satch is survived by his wife, Nancy Schuster, and three daughters, Ella, Aubrey and Charlotte Saccio. He is also survived by his parents, Frank and Maureen Saccio of North Babylon, NY; brother Christopher Saccio and his fiancee Rosie Torres of Crompond, NY; in-laws Kurt and Bootsy Schuster, and Ed and Kathy Cooper, all from Westlake, OH; niece and nephews Andrew, Rachel and Matthew Cooper, and Blu Torres; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and without a doubt, more friends than most can even imagine.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or Bayada Hospice in his memory. There will be no formal calling hours or funeral. A celebration of Satch's life will be held in the near future.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 12, 2020