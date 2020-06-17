Michael T. Frazier 76 a resident of Gage Street passed away at his home. The son of Francis and Bridie (Cahill) Frazier he was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 6, 1944. He grew up in Bennington and was a 1962 graduate of Benn-Hi where he was a pitcher for the high school baseball team. Mike was very athletic and had pitched for the Town Farm Team and had tried out for the Boston Red Sox as a pitcher. He then entered the US Army where he served in Vietnam, he was proud of his military service and was a Life Member of the Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 of Manchester. For 30 years Mike worked for the U. S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. He had an ability to understand mechanical engineering which he used to build his own computer systems, work with Microsoft on special projects and host an on-line NASCAR fantasy site and the Bennington Old Farts group, his sites drew followers from throughout the world. Mike had a love of music and enjoyed playing his guitar and teaching others to play. He leaves his daughter Kathleen (Katie) Noyes of Springfield, Virginia, a son Russell Frazier and his wife Nitaya of St. Robert, Missouri, his grandchildren Logan and Zach, and cousins and nephews. A service with Military Honors will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on June 25, 2020 at 6pm. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and comply with the Vermont Covid-19 guidelines. Memorial gifts may be made to Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471 in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 17, 2020.