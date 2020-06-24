Michael W. Harrington son of the late Elmer C. Harrington and the late Marie Eggsware Harrington died on June 10, in Idaho with his daughter Kelly and son in law (Daniel Henley) at his side.



He was born in Bennington, V. He graduated from Bennington High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He leaves his brother Jack Harrington, Bennington, VT and sister Eva H. Hess, Parrish, FL and 2 sons in California. He was predeceased by his brother Elmer C. Harrington, Jr. Funeral arrangements are at the VA in Idaho.



