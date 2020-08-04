Mildred C. Buhl, 89, of Bennington, died Sunday, August 02, 2020, at Brookdale Filmore Pond following a long illness.
Born in Whitestone, NY, November 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Julia Mold. Mildred married her husband, Warren E. Buhl, at the First Reformed Church in College Point, NY, on July 18, 1951, and shared 55 years together. They moved to Bennington in 1966 to raise their three sons.
Mildred was a devoted wife and mother. Besides her family, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needlework, crafts, cake decorating, working in her garden, and collecting dolls. Her grandchildren were the recipients of her many beautiful hand-crafted dresses, dolls, bears, and holiday creations. Friends and family could always look forward to sharing a cup of tea with her on their back porch or at the table in her kitchen surrounded by her beautiful African violets. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Bennington and was a former member of the Putnam Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she made bears for the children.
Those who are left with her memory include her three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne E. and Kathy Buhl of Williamsburg, VA, Gary R. and Suzanne Buhl of Richmondville, NY, and Warren C. and Mary Buhl of Pittsfield, MA; six grandchildren, Heather Moore, Justin Buhl, Stefanie Danielsen, Devin Buhl, Kate Grob, and Eric Buhl; 9 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Warren, and her brother, Richard Mold.
A graveside service will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Clare Bridge at Brookdale Filmore Pond. If friends desire, contributions in memory of Mildred Buhl may be made to BAYADA Hospice through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net