|
|
Mildred Irene Moore Smith passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 after suffering a fall in August. Mildred was born November 17, 1929, the daughter of Harris E. Moore and Marjorie Paris Moore on the family farm in Pawlet, Vermont. She married Casper H. Smith in Pawlet on November 23, 1943 and enjoyed their marriage for 67 years before his passing in 2010. They had three children, Diane Smith Tucker (Robert) of Montpelier, Edward H. Smith (Theresa) of Bennington, and Ronald C. Smith of Manchester, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mildred retired from-the Grand Union Grocery store in Manchester after 34 years. Her focus in life was to support her husband, children and their families including the many cats and dogs. She enjoyed getting together with family for Sunday dinners and especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was well known for her fabulous apple pies and chocolate chip cookies. She was predeceased by two brothers, Howard and Robert Moore and a sister Marguerite Greene. Mildred's wish to have a grave site service to join her beloved husband at Mettowee Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont at 2pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 (the date of their anniversary). Memorial contributions can be made to Second Chance Animal Center in her memory through the office of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Her family would like to thank the staffs of CLR and VNA and Hospice of Southwest Region for their care and support. To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 20, 2019