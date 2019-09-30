Home

Nancy J. Mason

Nancy J. Mason Obituary
Nancy J. Mason, 66, a resident of Robinson Avenue, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services for Nancy will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in the family lot in White Chapel Cemetery. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be from 1-2pm one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary information please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 30, 2019
