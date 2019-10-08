|
|
Neva Dutcher LaCroix, 95, widow of Alfred J. LaCroix, a longtime resident of County Street in Bennington died Friday October 4, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday October 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday October 10, at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Neva D. LaCroix may be made to the Bennington Cancer Crusaders through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
All members of the American Legion Post 13 Auxiliary are requested to meet at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday at 5:30 pm to conduct their service.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 8, 2019