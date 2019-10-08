Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Neva LaCroix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva D. LaCroix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neva D. LaCroix Obituary
Neva Dutcher LaCroix, 95, widow of Alfred J. LaCroix, a longtime resident of County Street in Bennington died Friday October 4, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday October 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday October 10, at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.

The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Neva D. LaCroix may be made to the Bennington Cancer Crusaders through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.

All members of the American Legion Post 13 Auxiliary are requested to meet at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday at 5:30 pm to conduct their service.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now