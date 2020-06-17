Noell D. Deleon
1959 - 2020
Noell D. Deleon, 60, a resident of South Street, passed away June 8, 2020 at her home. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
