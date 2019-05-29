|
|
West Rupert, VT - Norma Lourie, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on June 16, 1935 in Bennington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Kelly Billert. Norma was educated in Bennington and graduated Bennington High School in 1952. On November 3, 1961 she married J. Stanley Lourie.
Norma dedicated her working years serving the legal system. She began her career working for the FBI in New York City. After falling in love and moving home, she spent several years working in a legal office in Salem, NY. Norma spent the majority of her career working as the Chief Clerk and Administrator for the Washington County (NY) Family Court, mainly serving under Judge Julian Orton. She retired in 1990 after more than 20 years of dedicated service.
Norma enjoyed time home with her husband and her family. She was a true 'movie buff' who could often be found reading, doing puzzles, or swimming in her pool. In her early retirement, Norma was an avid traveler and took in many sites throughout the world.
In addition to her parents, Norma was pre-deceased by her siblings, William Billert and Margaret (Peggy) Wilson. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stan, her siblings Marie Bekoff, John (Pauline) Billert, James (Linda) Billert, and brother-in-law Frank Wilson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as extended family members.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 249 North Main St., Salem, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the church at 9 a.m. prior to the mass. Burial will follow at the Rupert Street Cemetery, in Rupert, VT.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Fillmore Pond, At Home Senior Care, and VNA Hospice for their care and compassion during recent months.
Memorial gifts in Norma's name can be made to Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box, West Rupert, VT 05776 or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the care of the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem, NY.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 29, 2019