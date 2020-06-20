Norma F. Thomas
A service to celebrate the life of Norma F. Thomas will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:30 am on the grounds of the family's Holden mausoleum located in the Park Lawn Cemetery, the Reverend Mark Blank, Pastor of the Second Congregational Church will officiate. In addition to spiritual services and music there will be a time for sharing memories. Mrs. Thomas 89, wife of Ted Thomas passed away at her home on April 18, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 20, 2020.
