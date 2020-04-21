|
|
Mrs. Norma Fowler Thomas 89 a longtime resident of Bennington passed away peacefully at her home on Pippin Knoll on Saturday morning April 18, 2020.The daughter of William M. and Olive(Corsa)Fowler,she was born in Oradel,New Jersey on July 18, 1930.Norma attended Hillsdale(NJ)grade school and was a graduate of Westwood(NJ)High School,Class of 1948,she continued her education at the University of Vermont where she graduated in 1952 with a B.S.in Home Economics Education. She had been a Home Economics teacher for grades 7-12 in Wilmington.Norma married Theodore H.Thomas Jr.at the Hillsdale Methodist Church in August 1951. A mother of five children she devoted much of her life to raising her family and volunteering in many capacities including being a Cub Scout mother,the American Red Cross Blood Mobile,she was the treasurer of the Molly Stark PTA for many years and a school reading volunteer for grades 3-6.Norma was a very active member and volunteer at the Second Congregational Church where she had been a member since 1955.She leaves her husband of 68 years Theodore "Ted" Thomas Jr. of Bennington, their children Kathryn Thomas Lowe and her husband William"Butch"Lowe of Bridgehampton NY,Debra Thomas Callner of Penacook NH,Patricia Thomas Weinstein and husband Joe Weinstein of Mashpee,MA,Gary Holden Thomas and wife Amy Barber-Thomas of Bennington and Laurie Thomas Nelson,grandchildren Geoffrey,Holden, Griffin,Spencer and Quincy Thomas,Kate Lowe Berkoski,Garrett Lowe,Brittney Wakefield,Samuel Callner,Joshua and Sara Weinstein,Regan and Elise Nelson,three great grandchildren,four step grandchildren,six step great grandchildren,nieces,nephews and cousins.She was predeceased by a brother Dr. William Fowler Jr.,a sister Ann Lieb and a son-in-law Matthew Nelson.Public services will be delayed due to the current Corona Virus pandemic.A memorial service will be held at the Second Congregational Church and will be announced when scheduled.Norma will be entombed at the Holden mausoleum at Park Lawn Cemetery.The family would like to extend their appreciation for the loving care provided by the caregivers of At Home Senior Care.Memorial gifts may be made to the Second Congregational Church in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington,VT 05201.To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 21, 2020