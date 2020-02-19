Home

Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Church, Presbyterian
Hoosick Falls, VT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
First United Church, Presbyterian
Hoosick Falls, VT
Visitation
Following Services
First United Church, Presbyterian
Hoosick Falls, VT
Norma L. Brenenstuhl


1923 - 2020
Norma L. Brenenstuhl Obituary
Hoosick Falls, New York. Norma L. Brenenstuhl, 96, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020. She resided on McCaffrey Street in Hoosick Falls, and was formerly employed at the Grand Union in Hoosick Falls.

Funeral services will be Saturday February 22, at noon, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the start of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the HACA (Hoosick Area Church Association) Food Pantry or the First United Church, Presbyterian, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 19, 2020
