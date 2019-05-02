Home

Olga M. Dunn

Olga M. Dunn Obituary
Mrs. Olga M. Dunn, 89, widow of Philip A. Dunn Sr., a former resident of Colonial Gardens in Bennington and more recently of Brookdale at Fillmore Pond died Monday April 22, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center following a long illness. Funeral services will be held at the Four Chaplains All Faiths Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Home on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am where the Liturgy of Christian Death will be offered. You may read the full obituary at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 2, 2019
