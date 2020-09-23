Patricia J. Dupree, October 4th, 1926 - September 17th, 2020On September 17th, 2020, Patricia J. Dupree left this life to continue her mantra, "Always keep learning," in The Next Life. Pat was born on October 4th, 1926 in Portland, Oregon, to Lena Jane (Hornibrook) and Richard Bishop Joyce. She was raised on their farm, and graduated from Sherwood Union High School in 1944. After graduation, she got a job as a typist and stenographer at the Commodity Credit Corporation in Portland, OR. Pat married Don Riker in January, 1945, while he was still in the Navy. When the war ended they spent some time in OR on the farm, and then moved to Fairfield, CT to be near Don's family. One fateful day in 1949, they saw an ad in the CT paper for a farm in Vermont, formerly the Manchester Poor Farm. Pat and Don took on the farm, which became River Meadow Farm, as well as other jobs here in Manchester: Pat with Mr. Markey's insurance company, and Don with Swezey Lumber and the furniture manufacturing company in East Arlington. They adopted a son, Peter, at 5 years of age, and later, a daughter, Dori, also at 5 years of age. They welcomed summer guests at the farm, and as the ski areas opened, they added skiers in the winters. Pat became a licensed real estate broker in 1965, and in 1971 was an insurance agent for the Nationwide Insurance Company on Park Place in Manchester Center, maintaining both positions simultaneously. Pat learned to ski with her children, and loved teaching skiing to beginners with the Bromley Outing Club. She took many ski trips to Europe. Pat was also an accomplished equestrienne, and rode in the 50 to 100 Mile Fall Foliage Rides in Woodstock, VT. Pat's adventurous, curious spirit led her to prioritize traveling in the 1970's, 80's and 90's. She sought out exotic locales and different cultures in Western and Eastern Europe, Central America, Canada, and New Zealand, as well as many US regions and National Parks, and family camping trips in Maine. Life on the farm was always waiting for her return. Pat was a devoted and dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Manchester, and a member of its choir for many years. She continued to welcome guests year round to her home, and had many repeat guests who wouldn't dream of staying anywhere else. Pat was an intrepid seeker, and brought the best of herself and her formidable abilities to the many groups and charitable organizations she was devoted to. She leaves behind many memories with the people she met and served during her business careers and charitable involvements. All will remember her energy, enthusiasm, and grace. Pat is survived by her son, Peter Forsyth Riker, her daughter, Dori Louise Riker Smyly, a granddaughter, Breanna Lee, great-grandchildren Sierra Lee, Joshua Lee, and Oryan Lee; and her brother, Richard Keith Joyce. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Lena Jane and Richard Bishop Joyce, and her sister, Elizabeth Jane Dupuy. Pat is also pre-deceased by her first husband, Don Riker, and her second husband, Francis Dupree. She is also survived by stepchildren from her marriage to Francis Dupree: Karen Dupree Kennedy, James Dupree, Cathy Dupree, and Lisa Dupree.Pat's Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 24th, at 3 pm. It will be conducted outdoors on the lawn in front of the First Congregational Church, just behind the Ethan Allen statue, in Manchester Village. Please park in the parking lot at the back of the church. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to allow for protocols and seating. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed in the seating. Please dress appropriately for the season and the day's temperature. There will be no singing and no reception as per VOSHA's COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be provided if you forget yours, and hand sanitizer is available. Space is limited to 75 souls due to COVID-19. Please call or email FCC to make a reservation: 802-362-2709, or office@fccmanchester.org. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.