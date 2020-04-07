|
Patricia "Tricia" A. Green-Hayes, 42 of Eagle Bridge, NY passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020 at the Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT.
Tricia was born on September 15, 1977. She was the daughter of Patricia A. Green and the late Robert Green Sr.
She attended Cambridge Central School and later earned her GED.
Most recently Tricia drove for T & C Taxi where she loved interacting with her customers. She previously had worked at Vishay in Bennington, VT for over 10 years.
Her companion and "fur baby" Sadie was the greatest joy of Tricia's life. She was a wonderful Mother to Sadie and gave her great care.
In addition to her Father, Tricia was predeceased by her Maternal Grandparents Phyllis & Charles DeMarco Sr. and her Paternal Grandparents Cora & Joseph Green Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her Mother, Patricia A. Green, her Brother, Robert Green Jr. and her Nephew, Dakota Green whom she adored. She is survived by many Uncles, Aunts and cousins.
Due to the recent health concerns with COVID-19 there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Tricia will be cremated and a memorial gathering will be held at a later time.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 7, 2020