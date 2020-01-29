Home

Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY
1942 - 2020
Patricia A. Herrington Obituary
Patricia A. Herrington, 77, passed away on January 24th, 2020, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. She was the wife of the late Charles Herrington who died several years ago.

Patricia was born on April 14, 1942, in Cambridge, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn (Hewson) Hulihan. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School. Patricia was employed at the former Chittenden Bank, in Bennington, VT, as a loan clerk.

She enjoyed cooking for others, tending to her hanging baskets of flowers, mowing her lawn and gathering at the kitchen table with her friends.

Survivors include her niece Linda (James) Billert of Hoosick Falls, NY, great-nephews Garret (Nicola) and Kevin (Sandra) Billert, nephews Michael and William Hulihan, nieces Karen and Kelley Hulihan, cousin Maureen (Scott) Hulihan, also several great-great-nieces and nephews. Patricia is predeceased by a sister Ann Jandrow and a brother Joseph Hulihan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, February 1st, at 10:00 am, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hoosick Falls. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the White Creek Fire Department or the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 29, 2020
