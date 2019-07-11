|
|
Salem - Patricia Moffitt Gould, 77, of Salem, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence.
Born April 21, 1942 in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Carlton and Dorothy (Hill) Moffitt.
Pat attended Salem Washington Academy and had worked for Atwater's Potato Farm in Salem for many years. She watched her grandchildren for years and went on to work at Owlkill Farm and later at West Mountain Inn in Arlington, VT until she retired in 2006.
Pat enjoyed watching and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing board games.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband, Harold O. Gould who passed away September 28, 2015 as well as her youngest daughter Kimberly who passed away in November 1973.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery (Jenny) Gould of Wellford, SC, April (Scott) McKeighan of Salem and Dawn (Zane) Bacon of Arlington, VT; her siblings, Grace Barrett of Shushan, Wayne Moffitt, Sr., of Salem, June Burch of Salem, Pearl Greene of Salem, Sharon Jarvis of Salem, Carolyn Vincent of Salem, Marilyn Breason of Cambridge, David Moffitt of Shushan and Karen Slater of White Creek. Pat is also survived by her grandchildren, Beth (Erik) Keller, Alycia Gould and Meghan Gould, Stefanie McKeighan, Jareth McKeighan, Asa (Emily) Bacon, Alex Bacon; great grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, Isabella (Bella), Ethan, Bennett and Nathan and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Salem
United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with Rev. Natalie Bowerman officiating.
Interment will be at Millertown Cemetery in Johnsonville, NY.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 11, 2019