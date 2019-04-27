|
Patricia "Patti" Wood Wilcox, born July 27, 1939, left this planet to see what's out there, on April 24, 2019. A native of Arlington, Vermont, and graduate of Bay Path University in Springfield, Masachusetts, some of her favorite things included snow, Christmas, singing, snow, decorating, snow and of course, eating out! An avid foodie, Patti never met an edible item she would not try, or try to convince you to try also. Her enthusiasm, sense of humor, verve and communication style were not easily forgotten once you had encountered her. She was a technicolor (predominantly red) spot in an all too often beige world. Generous to a fault, larger than life, the Leo with arms outstretched in other people's faces in a family photo, Patti did not suffer fools and never hesitated to let you know how she felt. She leaves behind a plethora of colorful stories, her extremely kind, patient and loving husband of nearly 60 years, Ian; her daughter who is more like her mom than she wants to admit, Heidi; and a granddaughter, Lulu, who is kinder than all of us put together. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Betty Wood; and her favorite relative, Doug the Cat, who will surely meet her on the other side with childhood cat, Squeaky May, awaiting treats and a snuggle. We loved her so and will miss her every day, but she would want you to know that she had a happy fun-filled life and felt 80 years was a damn good run. Patti would scoff at the idea of wasting money on flowers and prefers, if you feel compelled to do "some kind of dumb memorial thing," that you donate in her honor to the or Humane Society. In fact, she would like it best if you adopted or spent time with an animal at your local pet shelter and skip all the sentimental b.s. entirely.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 27, 2019