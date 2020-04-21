Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Paul D. Rowe


1929 - 2020
Paul D. Rowe Obituary
Paul D. Rowe, 90, a former resident of Hoosick Falls and Scotia, New York and more recently of Cary, North Carolina died Saturday April 18, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina following a brief illness.

He was born in Hoosick Falls, New York June 9, 1929. He was the son of the late Hiram and Lena (Shaughnessy) Rowe.

Due to the Covid 19 situation there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

The burial will take place in the family lot at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls, NY.

To read the full obituary and to send guest book condolences please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 21, 2020
