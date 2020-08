Paul D. Batease, 55, a resident of BenMont Ave. in Bennington died Sunday August 23, 2020 at his residence following a long illness.A graveside service will be held at the family lot at Saint John's Cemetery in North Bennington on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcomed. Please note the services are available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87620608758 To read the complete obituary and leave guestbook condolences, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net