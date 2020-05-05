Paul H. Lachance, 50, a resident of Bennington died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 following a brief illness.
Due to the COVID-19 protocol, private services for Paul will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Bennington. The full obituary and guestbook can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 5, 2020.