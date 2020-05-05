Paul H. Lachance
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul H. Lachance, 50, a resident of Bennington died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 following a brief illness.

Due to the COVID-19 protocol, private services for Paul will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Bennington. The full obituary and guestbook can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved