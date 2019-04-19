|
Paul Roland Gosselin Sr. a long time resident of Bennington Vermont left us peacefully on April 15, 2019 in North Adams, MA. He was born July 9, 1948 in Acton Vale, Quebec Canada.
Friends are invited to call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Monday evening, April 22, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church on Tuesday April 23 at 10:00am. To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net or https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/paul-roland-gosselin-sr/590
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 19, 2019