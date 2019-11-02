|
Pauline A. Ennis, 83, a resident of Sunderland Hill Road, passed away October 31, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Pauline was born in Spokane, Washington on October 3, 1936 the daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Downey McClean, attended and graduated from Spokane schools. Pauline spent some time working for Hawley Furniture in Arlington but most of her time was spent raising her children and being a mom. She enjoyed listening to western music, knitting, crocheting and traveling by train. She loved her home and cherished time spent with her family. Pauline is survived by her husband Lewis Ennis of Sunderland whom she married in Courdelane, Idaho in 1953, her children John Ennis and his wife Bonnie of Poultney, Audrey Robertson and her husband Dale of Eagle Bridge, NY and Rhonda Davis and her husband Chet McClellan of Dorset, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Richard Ennis and daughter Tina Freeze. Funeral services for Pauline will be held Monday November 4, 2019 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Route 7A Arlington, VT. Interment will follow in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 12-1pm, one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Pauline's memory may be made to the or the Multiple Sclerosis Association, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 2, 2019